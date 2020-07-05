Kanye West Announces He's Running for President, Gets Support From Elon Musk

✖

Kanye West is running for president — or, at the very least, he says he is. Saturday evening, the hip-hop artist announced to his nearly-30 million Twitter followers that he fully intends on running a campaign between now and this November in a bid to become Leader of the Free World. As if 2020 couldn't get any more bizarre, eccentric billionaire Elon Musk has already thrust his support behind the potential candidate.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States."

Almost immediately after West made his tweet, Musk responded, adding the rapper has his full support.

Coincidentally enough, West shared a picture of the two earlier this month at an apparent meet-up.

Though the Democratic National Convention has yet to take place — it's currently scheduled for late August in Milwaukee — the only candidate still running an active campaign is former Vice President Joe Biden. The career senator is expected to receive the Democratic nomination and run against Donald Trump (R) in the general election this November.

