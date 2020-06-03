Bill & Ted Face the Music Stars Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Speak At San Dimas High School Graduation

✖

When some of the most famous graduates of your high school are fictional characters, it might seem unlikely to get a visit from them at graduation time. Still, more than thirty years after Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) stood on a stage in the Hollywood version of San Dimas High School, the actors themselves joined the real-life school's virtual graduation ceremony to congratulate the 2020 grads for making it through what Bill would likely have called "this most unprecedented time." In a short video presentation, the pair reiterated their decades old message to "be excellent to each other, and party on."

They also brought back "San Dimas High School football rules," a phrase not uttered by them in the film but by another student stalling for time during his own presentation. The moment was popular enough that the phrase goes on t-shirts pretty regularly, and The Ataris even titled an album after it.

Thanks Alex @Winter and Keanu Reeves for making our students day EXTRA speacial and thank you to @Kimbalow for getting them to wish our students well! #SDorDie https://t.co/qbyD14Xr01 pic.twitter.com/NY6fYfq06H — San Dimas High (@SanDimasHS) June 3, 2020

For those who can't see it, the pair introduced themselves, first using their names and then as "Wyld Stallyns," the band Bill and Ted have in the movies. After some brief comments and congratulations to the students graduating under the extraordinary circumstances of the novel coronavirus pandemic, they signed off just like ol' Abe Lincoln did at San Dimas High all those years back.

That Bill and Ted Face the Music, the first new movie featuring the characters in 29 years, will hit theaters in just over two months likely helped get the pair in character, but since both are generally charitable and the Bill and Ted characters are closely associated with San Dimas, it seems likely we would have sene some version of this regardless.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, he stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The film stars Reeves and Winter, along with Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, and returning co-stars William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

The film's release date is August 21.

