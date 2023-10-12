Keith Giffen: Marvel and DC Writers Pay Tribute to Late Creator
The legendary comic writer passed away earlier this month due to stroke complications.
Wednesday evening, the family of Keith Giffen released a statement confirming the comic creator's passing. After the statement, which took a comedic tone as it was posted across the late cartoonist's social media profiles, further reporting revealed he passed after suffering from a stroke over the weekend. Giffen was 70.
"Comic books, for such a small, incestuous, inbred, little business—and I mean that in a good way—we take this job so seriously," Giffen explained in a 2000 interview with the Jack Kirby Collector. "All the time I was doing Justice League, even when it was number one and outselling everything DC had, there was not a day that went by that I was not pressured to take the humor out. "It's destroying the book." People would yank their characters out of the book. "I don't want Keith getting them. He'll make fun of them." And the deal I had with people was when they walk in the door of the embassy they're mine, when they walk out I will return them to you in the same shape they were when they came in. But some people couldn't handle the idea that Batman had a wry sense of humor, or that Beetle and Booster could be bumpkins."
He added, They totally missed the point of the book. With Ambush Bug it was basically comic book Candide; innocent, but broad. It was deconstruction of comics and inviting people to come look under the rug. Maybe pointing out things the companies didn't want you to know. Like when we did our spoof on Crisis, we told the truth: Crisis on the only Earth we're allowed to use. It didn't go over big. There were a lot of people who got their feathers ruffled. Lobo was originally meant as an indictment of the grim and gritty hero with a gun. To me they were villains who were doing the right thing for the wrong reason. But boy, so many people missed the joke."
Creators from across the country have taken to social media to pay their respects. See what they're saying below.
Living Embodiment
Keith Giffen was the living embodiment of American comics. Equal parts energy, intelligence, and enthusiasm evident in all his work. Someone at DC once gave him my phone # in error. Though it was a wrong number, we wound up just talking comics for half an hour. Beautiful guy. pic.twitter.com/7360gqAJmV— Phillip Hester (@philhester) October 12, 2023
Gutted
Gutted to hear about the passing of Keith Giffen. He was so nice to me when I was starting out in comics, and I was in awe of him. He could literally do everything. The movie Guardians of the Galaxy exist because of him. Just 70. What the fuck, man. https://t.co/yTH0hCeTue— Christos Gage (@Christosgage) October 12, 2023
No One Better
When it comes to sheer creative talent and the ability to come up with great ideas, one after another, no one did it better than Keith Giffen. Working with him was one of those fun, creative roller coaster types of experiences that made any project more fun. R.I.P, my friend.— Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) October 12, 2023
Startlingly Unique
So sorry to hear of Keith Giffen’s passing. His art was startlingly unique but also steeped in what came before. A dynamic, fluid artist who was also a brave and fearless writer. I felt lucky to have known him, even just a bit. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/EYGAWiieVQ— Alex Segura 🔜 NYCC Table A-21 (@alex_segura) October 12, 2023
Best Friend
My very dear friend, one of the best friends I have ever had. Keith Giffen. I am heartbroken. I will love you forever. You were endlessly kind and crazy, funny and awful, beyond smart, truly original. pic.twitter.com/kq92DF3LQK— Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) October 11, 2023