Kellogg's and GLAAD Releasing Cereal for Pride Month

Pride Month is coming up in June and in celebration of the month and the LGBTQ+ community, Kellogg's has teamed up with GLAAD to launch an all-new cereal for a good cause. The new Together with Pride cereal is set to hit store shelves nationwide in mid-May and is described as celebrating everyone having a seat at the table together. The new cereal is the latest collaboration between GLAAD and Kellogg's as part of their long-standing partnership. Together With Pride is the latest is the latest evolution of the fan-favorite All Together cereal that had previously only been available online. This new Together With Pride will be available in stores at select retailers nationwide.

The new Together With Pride cereal features berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter. The cereal comes in a purple box that features a number of beloved Kellogg's cereal characters, including Tony the Tiger, Rice Krispie's Snap, Crackle, and Pop, and Froot Loops' Toucan Sam gathered around the cereal bowl which is filled with the cereal that sort of resembles a sparkly version of Froot Loops. You can check it out for yourself in the photo below.

(Photo: Kellogg's)

As was noted above, this isn't the first time that Kellogg's and GLAAD have come together to release a cereal for Pride Month. All Together was released in 2019 with that offering featuring one large box containing different smaller boxes containing Kellogg's favorites all together, as the cereal’s name implies.

The new Together With Pride cereal will be available at select retailers nationwide for a limited time beginning in May. It comes in a 7.8 oz box with a suggested retail price of $3.99. Kellogg is donating $3 of each purchase of Together With Pride to GLAAD with cereal receipt upload. All customers have to do is upload their receipt of purchase to the Kellogg's Family Rewards site. Receipts must be uploaded within 30 days of purchase. Purchases need to be made between May 1 and November 30 to be eligible for the donation. Kellogg's will donate up to a total of $140,000 to GLAAD as part of the campaign.

Will you be checking out Kellogg's Together With Pride cereal? Did you check out 2019’s All Together? What is your favorite cereal flavor? Let us know your thoughts about this and all things cereal in the comments!