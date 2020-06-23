Frosted Flakes and Fruit Loops to Be Combined in One Box by Kellogg's

Kellogg's is bringing two of its popular cereal brands together in one box. Kellog's on Tuesday announced Mashups, a limited-edition cereal line that blends Frosted Flakes with Froot Loops (sans new-look Toucan Sam). According to Kellogg's, almost half of cereal eaters mix different cereal brands in their bowls at home, according to survey data from the company's K-Insiders Consumer Panel. Kellog's then decided to take the idea from its customers and sell it back to them with new branding. "Kellogg's is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our cereal fans desire," said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "As almost half of cereal lovers mix cereals together1, we wanted to make this two-in-one breakfast experience even easier. With Kellogg's MASHUPS Cereal, families have a convenient way to enjoy a delicious mix of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Froot Loops® all in one box."

Kellogg's Mashups Cereal is available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.8-ounce box and $5.69 for a 15.6-ounce package.

In May, unveiled a new design for Froot Loops mascot Toucan Sam. Toucan Sam has been a recognizable animated ambassador for Kellogg's' Froot Loops brand since 1968. The new model (which doesn't appear on the Mashups box) is brighter and more straightforward. It's more in line with the cartoons that the kids who make up the brand's target demographic watch than those of their parents' youth. But longtime Froot Loops devotees have taken the new look Sam as a slap in the face and are airing their grievances on social media.

Manuel R. Vega created Toucan Sam. Mel Blanc, the original voice of Bugs Bunny, voiced the character in its first appearances, making use of Pig Latin phrases. Paul Frees replaced Blanc and gave Sam his better-known English accent. following Frees' death in 1986, Maurice LaMarche has given Sam his voice. In 2013, Sam made the jump into the third dimension with a CGI animation campaign. Now he's back and more flat than ever.

Kellogg Company brands include Pringles, Cheez-It, Special K, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Eggo, Mini-Wheats, Kashi, RXBAR, MorningStar Farms, and others. The company made $13.6 billion in 2019, comprised mostly of sales of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods.

