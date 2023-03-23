Kellogg's Launches Minecraft Themed Frosted Flakes

Kellogg's is inviting cereal fans to build a fun breakfast experience with the debut of their newest cereal. This week, the brand announced the launch of the new Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal. The limited-edition cereal features the classic Kellogg's Frosted Flakes along with green squares of "Creeper Bit" marshmallows to evoke Minecraft's pixelated block look. Each spoonful is said to bring the dynamic world of Minecraft to life.

Of course, the cereal isn't just a fun breakfast. According to the brand, each box of Frosted Flakes Minecrat includes a code to redeem 350 Minecoins to build on the fun at the breakfast table and take it into the Minecraft universe. The cereal will be available for a limited time nationwide starting in April and will have a suggested retail price of $5.49 for an 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box.

"There was such incredible fan reaction following our first partnership with Minecraft, we had to bring it back again — this time with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Many Kellogg's Frosted Flakes fans are gamers, and Tony made his streaming debut last summer, which is why we're so excited to introduce another flavorful gaming-inspired experience with this new Minecraft collaboration."

This is just the latest collaboration for Frosted Flakes. Last year, the brand teamed up with Star Wars for Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi Cereal, which debuted just in time for the debut of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The brand also partnered with Avatar for Pandora Flakes last year as well. That cereal is inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water's world of Pandora with mini blueberry flavored moon spheres, a pop of blue color, and a fruity aroma that stands out against the sweet crunch of Frosted Flakes.

The new Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal goes on sale at retailers nationwide in April. You can find out more about it and the other Frosted Flakes offerings here.

Will you be checking out this latest cereal from Kellogg's Frosted Flakes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!