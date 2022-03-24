Kellogg’s Launches New Frosted Flakes Flavors That Turn Milk Different Colors

The best part of a bowl of cereal is the milk that’s left in the bowl and now, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is making that cereal milk even better. On Wednesday, the brand announced that they are launching three new flavors of the iconic cereal that will not only change the taste of the milk, but its color, too! Coming soon to store shelves are Strawberry Milkshake, Chocolate, and Cinnamon French Toast Frosted Flakes.

The new Frosted Flakes Strawberry Milkshake is described as having a ripe, juicy strawberry flavor coupled with rich, creamy notes and evokes the nostalgic taste of a strawberry milkshake. It also turns the milk in the bowl a fun, vibrant pink. Frosted Flakes Cinnamon French Toast is described as a perfect combination of caramelized brown sugar and maple syrup flavor and warm cinnamon spice on golden toasted corn flakes — given fans that tasty and timeless French toast experience. The Frosted Flakes Chocolate is described as having traditional corn flakes, sweet cocoa and vanilla flavor notes that leave the milk chocolatey.

The three new Frosted Flakes varieties will be hitting retailer shelves nationwide in May. They come in two sizes: a 13.5 oz box with a suggested retail at $4.49, and a 24 oz box with a suggested retail of $6.49. As far as we can tell, these three new flavors are not limited time or limited-edition offerings so it appears that they may be permanent additions to the Frosted Flakes line.

Which of the three new Frosted Flakes are you most interested in? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!