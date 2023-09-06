Monster Cereals Crocs Just Dropped

The calendar reads September, Monsters Cereal is back on the shelves for the season, and the mascots have more complementary merchandise than ever before. In addition to action figures and other collectibles, the arrival of the General Mills breakfast bites this year has also been accompanied by apparel—including a new line of clogs from the team at Crocs.

The Big Three monsters each have their own Crocs now which aren't only styled after the respective monsters, but they also smell like the Monsters Cereal too. Count Chocula Crocs come Jibbitz—Crocs' term for shoe charms—featuring the cereal logos in addition to his castle and bats. The Frankenberry Crocs might be the most unique of the bunch, including a steam valve and pressure on the back of the shoes in addition to chains Jibbitz similar to Count Chocula. Boo Berry also gets a pair of Crocs, complete with a bow tie on each of the shoes.

How to get Monsters Cereal Crocs

The new Crocs are available on the official Crocs website, retailing for $59.99 per pair. Each style is available in sizes six through 12. Notably absent from the lineup this year is Carmella Creeper, the first new character to join the Monsters Cereal line-up in decades.

"Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party," the brand says of the character. "Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows."

Count Chocula and Franken Berry launched in Marcy 1971, according to the General Mills website. George Karn, who designed the original Trix Rabbit in 1959, also designed Count Chocula. In 1972, Boo Berry joined the party. Those three cereals have remained on the market since then, although in 2009, the cereals became seasonal items that are available during the spooky season. It isn't just October when you can get them, though; in recent years, they have been showing up on store shelves in July or August.