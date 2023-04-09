Kellogg's Gets Superheroic With New Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Cereal

Breakfast is about to get an adventurous new spin. Kellogg's has announced the launch of the new Miraculous Cereal, inspired by the popular animated series, ZAG Heroez Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. The cereal — which is the brand's first ever macaron flavored offering — hits store shelves this month.

The cereal is inspired by the wildly popular television series which sees two Parisian teens who magically transform into the secret superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir. The macaron flavored cereal features sweet, strawberry flavored pink and purple cereal pieces — meant to represent Ladybug and Cat Noir's Kwamis, Tikki and Plagg — along with white marshmallows.

"Both Kellogg's cereal and Miraculous have incredibly devoted fan bases," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "We're calling on all fans of Miraculous to don their super-suits and kickstart the day with this new Parisian-inspired cereal celebrating the many adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir."

"For more than a century, people have started their day with Kellogg's cereal, creating lasting memories for generations," commented Jeremy Zag, Founder and CEO, ZAG. "We are so proud to offer our fans a new way to interact with their favorite heroes — this time at the breakfast table — offering families some inspiration and energy to start their day."

For those unfamiliar, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir first debuted in October 2015 and has become a global phenomenon. Season 5 of the series debuted last fall and is streaming on Disney+ in the United States. You can check out the series' official synopsis for yourself below.

"Marinette and Adrien appear to be just normal people with normal lives-going to school and dealing with friends, family, and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the super-powered Ladybug and Cat Noir with the help of their magical pets! As Hawk Moth transforms normal people into supervillains, the two heroes need to use all of their talents to keep the city safe. And if that wasn't enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other. Cat Noir will do anything to impress Ladybug, and Marinette longs for Adrien. Together, their friendship, teamwork and skill will be the key to outwitting Hawk Moth and making the world a safer place."

Kellogg's new Miraculous Cereal is available this month at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box.

Will you be giving the new Miraculous cereal a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!