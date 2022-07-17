Kellogg's Teams Up With Nickelodeon for New Apple Jacks Slime Cereal

The 90s were an iconic decade with a lot of iconic, well, everything. But for some 90s kids there few things more iconic and nostalgic than Nickelodeon's green slime. A staple of the game show Double Dare, that green slime has become deeply associated with Nickelodeon and now, the network has partnered with Kellogg's to bring slime time to breakfast with the release of new Apple Jack's Slime cereal.

Arriving in stores nationwide this month, Apple Jack's Slime cereal features toasted orange and green loops with flavor notes of green apple as one might expect from Apple Jacks, but the cereal pieces also contain green flecks and that's where the adventure begins. Once milk is added, those flecks turn your cereal milk to the bright green of Nickelodeon Slime — just make sure you enjoy it in the bowl rather than making a mess.

"Both known for our bright orange and green colors, Kellogg's Apple Jacks and Nickelodeon Slime are a perfect pairing," Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Now families can discover all the fun of Slime at the breakfast table with a delicious new cereal that changes the color of the milk while you eat."

"Kids and adults alike will recognize the fun and spontaneity of Nickelodeon Slime from many of their favorite Nick shows," Priya Mukhedkar, Senior Vice President, Toys and Packaged Goods, Paramount Consumer Products said. "We are excited to bring our iconic green Slime to fans in a whole new way with Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime."

As was noted above, Apple Jacks Slime is rolling out at retailers nationwide this month and has a suggested retail of $4.49 for an 8.2-ounce box. As for Nickelodeon's iconic slime, first introduced in 1979 on You Can't Do That on Television the vibrant substance grew in popularity on Double Dare and it remains a popular aspect of all things Nickelodeon to this day. It has even become a staple of the Kids Choice Awards with celebrities getting slimed as part of the celebration — even during the 2020 Kids Choice Awards with winners getting slimed at home due to the pandemic.

Will you be checking out Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal? Let us know in the comment section!