Ken Jeong Shares Details of New Planters Super Bowl Ad With Community Co-Star Joel McHale

February is upon us, which means the Super Bowl is right around the corner. Not only are football fans excited to watch the Los Angeles Rams going up against Cincinnati Bengals, but there’s also the slate of commercials to look forward to. There are many big stars teaming up with big brands this year, including Community alums Ken Jeong and Joel McHale. The good pals have reunited for a Planters ad in which they debate the proper way to eat mixed nuts. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Jeong, and he shared some details about the upcoming ad.

“Planters actually approached Joel and I with this really fun concept where we debate how to eat mixed nuts. I was really excited to workalongside my best friend/frenemy Joel because it very much mirrors our real-life relationship. It was such a natural fit. Plus, I enjoy snacking on Planters nuts so I was excited to work with a brand I enjoy,” Jeong explained.

“In my correct opinion, eating your mixed nuts one at a time is the way to go. You want to savor every tasty variety that comes in the Planters Deluxe Mixed Nuts tin. It’s much more of a sophisticated eating style than what Joel is used to. I’m excited for fans to see me on Super Bowl Sunday poke fun at Joel’s chaotic mixed nut eating preference,” he added. “It was an absolute dream to work with Joel on the Planters Super Bowl ad because we got to be our typical nutty selves. The ad captures our real-life relationship and how we approach life differently, especially when it comes to how we eat our Planters Deluxe Mixed Nuts. I was giddy at the opportunity to work with Joel and Planters. It was such a natural fit and the debate is just a lot of fun.”

When asked if he had a favorite Super Bowl commercial of all time, Jeong wasn’t afraid to say his own. “I may be a bit biased but I’m nuts about the Planters ad Joel and I were a part of this year. I just had so much fun making it and I can’t wait for fans to tune in just before halftime and check it out.”

Jeong added, “You can also help me poke fun at Joel’s mixed nut eating habits on social using #PlantersAllorOne.”

Keep an eye out for Jeong and McHale’s Super Bowl ad on February 13th.