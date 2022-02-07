Kevin Bacon Sings Goat Song to Celebrate Tom Brady’s Retirement

Last week, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons. One of the biggest quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League, Brady played for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and racked up seven Super Bowl wins during a career which earned him the unofficial title of the Greatest of All Time, or the GOAT. Now, with Brady retiring, actor Kevin Bacon is honoring the athlete’s achievements with a “Goat” song featuring Bacon’s actual goats.

On social media, Bacon shared a video of himself in his barn with his goats singing an ode to Brady that he called a “#GOATGoatSong”, while playing the ukulele. The song was set to the tune of Tome Jones’ “She’s a Lady” with the lyrics changed to honor Brady and his career.

“Well, he’s done amazing things, he’s got those seven rings, he’s a winner,” Bacon sings in the video, which you can check out below. “Still looks good in football pants, and he’s mostly eating plants when he has dinner.”

Brady officially announced his NFL retirement on February 1st, noting in an Instagram post at the time that while he loved his career, it was time to focus his “time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition—if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

