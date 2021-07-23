Kevin Hart Reveals Why He Rejected Offer to Go to Space

✖

Kevin Hart revealed why he opted not to go to space recently. Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos managed to leave Earth, but they left the beloved comedian behind. In a conversation on his SiriusXM show, he talked about how a production wanted to document a celebrity’s experience up there. However, Hart wasn’t buying what they were selling. He’s not a huge fan of the possible danger that could come with such a mission. They offered him a lot of money for the stunt, but he said that “the number isn’t important.” As a father of four, he wouldn’t like to play those games with his life. Funnily enough, there’s been a lot of discussion about what constitutes going to space. A lot of analysts say that both Branson and Bezos reached what they would term the “edge of space.” That was more than enough for some spectators as they basked in the wild scene for both billionaires. Check out what Hart had to say about pulling the rip cord on that intriguing offer.

"I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity's experience," Hart told his friends on the podcast. "They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it," Hart shared. "All around the trip, and learning or whatever, I guess, they said X amount of days — it was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team — and then you're looking at like an hour and a half, a 60-90 minute trip."

"You know what I said to them? Here's what I said to him. I said, 'I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn't. What's the record of success versus non-success?' And that's my reason," Hart added. "That number's too close. Yeah, it's too close. Like it's not, it's not a crazy upside-down number one way or the other… And that's that for me."

"Now, if I'm on the other side of life — if I'm 60, 65, my kids are a certain age, I've, you know, seen all the flowers blossom, and I'd have lived life, that's something that you punctuate it with," he concluded. "At this point, when you've got these little ones — nah, I can't f--- around with space at this point."

