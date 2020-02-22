KFC to Roll Out Chicken and Doughnut Sandwich Nationwide

Last year, KFC tested a sandwich that included the chain’s iconic fried chicken smashed between two doughnuts that served as the bun of a sandwich. Now, the chicken joint is rolling the sandwich out around the country. Announced in a press release Thursday, the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts sandwich will be available nationwide (at participating locations) beginning February 24th. It should be noted the item isn’t permanent and will only be available for a limited time through March 16th.

“Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America,” KFC chief marketer Andrea Zahumensky said in a statement. “But not just any donut would do. Only a donut that’s glazed-to-order and served piping hot every single time can stand next to our hand-breaded fried chicken. It’s a finger lickin’ good dish filled with glaze and glory.”

The Chicken & Donuts will be offered one of two ways — the first is a basket meal, including either chicken on the bones or Extra Crispy chicken tenders with one doughnut or you can get just a sandwich, with Extra Crispy chicken strips. The options start at $5.49 and yes, you’ll be able to order the same doughnuts a la carte should you so desire.

The offerings were initially offered at select locations in Virginia and Pennsylvania last September, sending the internet into a fury when word of the concoction started to spread.

