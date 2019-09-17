The Internet Can’t Handle KFC’s New Chicken Sandwich With Donuts

Now that Popeyes is sold out of its chicken sandwich for the time being, a void has been left in the cutthroat world of chicken sandwich-making. Enter KFC, a restaurant so curious as to whether they could fill that void, they didn’t stop to think whether they should. Earlier Tuesday, news surfaced the chain would be testing out an all-new Chicken Sandwich in a few markets on the East Coast.

Sounds innocent enough, right? Well…the sandwich isn’t any normal sandwich — it features some legendary KFC crispy chicken sandwiched between two glazed donuts and fans are freaking out. As of now, the sandwiches are only available in KFC restaurant location in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia as well as those in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the new addition. Have you had the chance to snag one of these new test sandwiches? If you have, share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Hope I Don’t Die

Meanwhile, KFC tries to sell us our own death. pic.twitter.com/2lk5RkcqSh — Jared Wall (@JaredWall01) September 17, 2019

OVER 3,000

Can’t even imagine wanting to take a bite . I honestly don’t know anybody that eats at KFC. Mutant food . https://t.co/0ERAgfPkfR — DJnPhilly (@djnpa215) September 17, 2019

Crazy AF

Like seriously, I ain’t tryna to have a heart attack on chicken and donuts and go like this. Oh hell gnaw. pic.twitter.com/4TlJI0AyNq — Foxy Jackie Brown aka OG (@FoxyJackieBrown) September 17, 2019

Still Can’t Touch the Double Down

The kfc double down was way more intense than the donut sandwiches — Perc Nowitski (@sikevick) September 17, 2019

Shooketh

Popeyes got KFC so shook they selling fried chicken between two donuts for attention — DJ. (@BluePillBlack) September 17, 2019

idk…

KFC is now selling a donut fried chicken sandwich and idk how I feel about that. — iliana✨ (@sincerelyili) September 17, 2019

RIP Diet