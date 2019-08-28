KFC’s Vegan Beyond Fried Chicken Sells Out in Under Five Hours

That was fast. On Monday, we reported that KFC would begin testing a plant-based fried chicken at a single location in the Atlanta area on Tuesday. Well, it’s Tuesday and that vegan fried chicken test is over. KFC’s pant-based Beyond Fried Chicken sold out in under five hours.

According to Chew Boom, customers began lining up at KFC’s Cobb Parkway location in Atlanta at 8 a.m. with double-looped drive through lanes. On social media, some customers documented their experience waiting for the Beyond Fried Chicken, with some reporting that they had waited up to two hours in line. Others on social media were reporting that the Beyond Fried Chicken was tasty and hoped that it would end up in wider release soon. The location reportedly sold the same amount of Beyond Fried Chicken in five hours as the location normally sells each week in popcorn chicken.

KFC’s apparently massively successful Beyond Fried Chicken test comes on the heels of Burger King’s nationwide rollout of its first plant-based burger, the Impossible WHOPPER. Beyond Fried Chicken, made with Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken, made KFC the first national U.S. fast food chain to bring a Beyond Meat chicken item to the menu, though to call Beyond Fried Chicken vegan is a bit of a misnomer. KFC indicated ahead of the test that the Beyond Fried Chicken would be cooked in the same fryers as the restaurants regular chicken items.

KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken was available as nuggets in six or 12-piece combo meals or as boneless wings in a six or 12-piece option tossed in one of three sauces, Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ. Customer feedback on the test of Beyond Fried Chicken will be taken into consideration by KFC to determine if they want to do a further, broader test of the plant-based offering or, potentially, even an eventual nationwide roll out.

