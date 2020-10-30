Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Her Deceased Father for Her Birthday

✖

Kim Kardashian made headlines earlier this week, when the reality TV star and mogul shared posts about her 40th birthday party on social media. The photos and posts quickly caught attention, both for the lavishness of the private island party itself and the fact that it happened amid the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Kardashian took to Twitter to share even more details of her birthday celebration -- including a pretty surprising present from Kardashian's husband, Kanye West. In a series of tweets, Kardashian revealed that West got her a hologram version of her father, Robert Kardashian -- and she even shared videos of the hologram in action.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

"For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven," Kardashian writes in a tweet. "I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."

Prior to his passing in 2003, Robert Kardashian was a high-profile attorney, best known for his friendship and professional relationship with O.J. Simpson. Kardashian even served as Simpson's defense attorney during his infamous murder trial.

The hologram adds a whole new layer to Kardashian's birthday festivities, which saw her surprising her family, friends, and "inner circle" with a trip to a private island, so they all could "pretend things were normal" amid the pandemic. The party - and Kardashian's way of publicly speaking about it - quickly became a meme on social media, with many finding other, more bizarre pop culture analogs for the island getaway.

