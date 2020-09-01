Krispy Kreme Has Four Different Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts This Year

✖

It's only been September but a matter of hours and everyone's already aboard the pumpkin spice train. Monday, we brought you news Dairy Queen was breaking out its Pumpkin Pie flavor again this year and now, the team at Krispy Kreme has unveiled its pumpkin spice offerings for the month of September. The thing is, Krispy Kreme isn't doing just one pumpkin spice doughnut this month. No, the company is doing four separate offerings, each playing off the typical fall flavor.

Leading the way is the company's traditional original glazed offering with added pumpkin spice flavoring. Then there's the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, a batter recipe built around the flavoring itself, rather than having it added in an existing mix. The final two are where things get really interesting. Doughnut #3 is the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut, using Krispy Kreme's iconic stuffed doughnut recipe and stuffing it packed full of cheesecake filling.

Finally, the last offering is a brand new Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut. Here, the company takes its Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and swirls cream cheese icing and a cinnamon schmear on top, for the perfect doughnut and cinnamon roll combo.

“We’ve not only brought back your favorites, we’ve added a new Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut and you’re going to love it,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena says in a press release. “Plus, we’re making them every day all month long, so you’ll have the time to try them all.”

For fans of all things pumpkin, it's this time of year where things really get into the swing of things. As the norm with drive-through coffee spots, pumpkin spice is a top-selling flavor at the likes of Starbucks and Dunkin' as they roll out their seasonal flavors for the next few months.

Then, before long at all, holiday flavors will come screeching onto the scene as 2020 chugs its way to the end.

