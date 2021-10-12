Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme…well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.

Beginning Saturday, October 16th, Krispy Skreme is bringing back its Dollar Dozen deal, meaning you can get an extra dozen for just a buck with the purchase of any regular dozen doughnuts. For what it’s worth, the confectioner is releasing each “Saturday Scary Sharies” dozen in its own box — a special edition “spellbook” box while supplies last.

“We all deserve an incredibly great Halloween this year. So, we’re turning into Krispy Skreme for the month and scaring up some amazing Halloween doughnuts along with some spooky good deals,” Krispy Skreme chief marketer Dave Skena said in a press release Monday. “Help us have fun too by coming by on Halloween in costume and we’ll give you a free doughnut!”

Last but not least, anyone who shows up to a Krispy Skreme location in costume on October 31st will be treated to a free doughnut.

More information on Krispy Skreme’s four new doughnuts can be found below.

Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut – An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar, decorated like a cat with icing and sugar fondant eyes.

– An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar, decorated like a cat with icing and sugar fondant eyes. Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut – A Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnut topped with Kreme™ and decorated like a cauldron with sprinkles and a pretzel witch’s “broomstick.”

– A Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnut topped with Kreme™ and decorated like a cauldron with sprinkles and a pretzel witch’s “broomstick.” Bewitched Broomstick Doughnut – An unglazed shell doughnut, dipped in purple icing, decorated with an icing swirl and gold stars, and finished with green buttercream and a pretzel stick “broomstick.”

– An unglazed shell doughnut, dipped in purple icing, decorated with an icing swirl and gold stars, and finished with green buttercream and a pretzel stick “broomstick.” Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut – An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

Krispy Skreme will then “revert” back to its usual Krispy Kreme branding after Halloween.

Cover photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images