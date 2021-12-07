Krispy Kreme: Here’s How to Get a Dozen Doughnuts for $1 This Weekend

It’s the season of giving, and Krispy Kreme knows it all too well. Tuesday, the company announced it’s bringing back its wildly popular Day of the Dozens promotion. This weekend, the confectioner will offer a dozen doughnuts for the price of a single dollar. The promotion runs all day on Sunday, December 12th.

There is a slight catch—you can get a dozen for one dollar only after you’ve purchased another dozen, whether it be the company’s regular glazed doughnuts or one of the limited-time offerings.

“Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena said in a press release announcing the deal.

The Day of the Dozens promotion will be available on all takeout, drive-thru, or in-person orders at participating locations. Also available at the time will be Krispy Kreme’s holiday-themed Let It Snow holiday collection.

“There’s nothing like the season’s first snow to say the holiday season is here!,” Skena previously said of the holiday doughnuts. “This year, we’re tapping into the anticipation of wintry, holiday fun with our snowy holiday collection.”

