Krispy Kreme: Here’s How to Get a Dozen Doughnuts for $1 This Weekend

It’s the season of giving, and Krispy Kreme knows it all too well. Tuesday, the company announced it’s bringing back its wildly popular Day of the Dozens promotion. This weekend, the confectioner will offer a dozen doughnuts for the price of a single dollar. The promotion runs all day on Sunday, December 12th.
There is a slight catch—you can get a dozen for one dollar only after you’ve purchased another dozen, whether it be the company’s regular glazed doughnuts or one of the limited-time offerings.
“Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena said in a press release announcing the deal.
The Day of the Dozens promotion will be available on all takeout, drive-thru, or in-person orders at participating locations. Also available at the time will be Krispy Kreme’s holiday-themed Let It Snow holiday collection.
“There’s nothing like the season’s first snow to say the holiday season is here!,” Skena previously said of the holiday doughnuts. “This year, we’re tapping into the anticipation of wintry, holiday fun with our snowy holiday collection.”
More information on the doughnuts can be found below.
- The new Poppy Penguin Doughnut is filled with Original Kreme™, dipped in icing and blue sanding sugar, decorated with Kreme™ and a penguin fondant piece.
- The new Snowman Smile Doughnut is an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in white icing and decorated like a snowman with icing and a fondant piece.
- The new Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with a snowflake sprinkle blend.
- The fan-favorite Santa Belly Doughnut is filled with Chocolate Kreme™, dipped in red icing, and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt fondant piece.
- The popular Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut also returns – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.