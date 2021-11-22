Krispy Kreme Launches New Christmas Doughnuts With Black Friday Deal

Christmas is still a month and a few days away, but Krispy Kreme is getting a headstart on its celebration. Beginning Friday, the legendary doughnut chain is rolling out its new Let It Snow Collection, three new doughnut designs that join up with two returning seasonal classics in a new crafty box design. In fact, the chain is launching the new collection with a pretty sweet Black Friday deal—anyone that stops at a Krispy Kreme store or drive-thru will get a free Original Glazed doughnut and a small coffee entirely on the house. No purchase is required whatsoever.

“There’s nothing like the season’s first snow to say the holiday season is here!,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena offers in a press release. “This year, we’re tapping into the anticipation of wintry, holiday fun with our snowy holiday collection.”

For the Let Is Snow collection, the Santa Belly Doughnut, filled with Chocolate Kreme, and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles doughnuts are returning with three new offerings. The newest doughnut designs include the Poppy Penguin Doughnut, Snowman Smile Doughnut, and Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut.

More information on the doughnuts can be found below.

The new Poppy Penguin Doughnut is filled with Original Kreme™, dipped in icing and blue sanding sugar, decorated with Kreme™ and a penguin fondant piece.

is filled with Original Kreme™, dipped in icing and blue sanding sugar, decorated with Kreme™ and a penguin fondant piece. The new Snowman Smile Doughnut is an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in white icing and decorated like a snowman with icing and a fondant piece.

is an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in white icing and decorated like a snowman with icing and a fondant piece. The new Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with a snowflake sprinkle blend.

is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with a snowflake sprinkle blend. The fan-favorite Santa Belly Doughnut is filled with Chocolate Kreme™, dipped in red icing, and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt fondant piece.

is filled with Chocolate Kreme™, dipped in red icing, and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt fondant piece. The popular Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut also returns – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.

The free doughnut and coffee deal is available only on Black Friday at participating locations. The Let It Snow collection will also be available beginning Black Friday and last through Christmas.