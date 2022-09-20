Krispy Kreme Introduces New Apple Fritter in Fall-Themed Doughnut Lineup

While many have come to associate fall with all things pumpkin spice — and who can blame them, given the absolute plethora of pumpkin and pumpkin spice flavored products that take over the food and beverage market each year at the very first hint of summer's demise — fall isn't just the domain of everyone's favorite orange gourd. It's also the apple's time to shine and now, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the season with their new Autumn's Orchard Collection, including their new Apple Fritter.

On Monday, the doughnut chain announced the new collection which includes five doughnut delights, three of which are brand new. There's the new Apple Fritter which is described as being handmade with diced apples, apple filling and plenty of cinnamon, the new Maple Pecan Cheesecake Doughnut, which is a doughnut with cheesecake-flavored filling, dipped in maple-flavored icing and then topped with maple-flavored icing drizzles and an "abundance" of pecan pieces, and the Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut, a doughnut tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple cider flavored filling.

The three new offerings join two returning favorites, the Salted Caramel Browning Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed Doughnut topped with salted caramel brownie batter flavored frosting, salted caramel drizzle, brownie bits, and fall leaf sprinkles, and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, a popular glazed, old fashioned pumpkin spiced cake doughnut.

"Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice for us to enjoy," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement. "Our new Autumn's Orchard Collection has all of that and more. Just one bite of our new handmade fritter with real diced apples and generous amounts of cinnamon will make you a fan of fall if you're not already."

The new Autumn's Orchard Collection is available now at participating Krispy Kreme locations. The Apple Fritter is available to purchase individually as well as in a box of four. The doughnuts in the Autumn's Orchard Collection are also available for individual purchase and can also be purchased in a special Autumn's Lover's Dozen which includes three each of the doughnuts — but does not include the fritter. The collection is available through October 10th.

What do you think? Will you be checking out Krispy Kreme's Autumn's Orchard Collection? What is your favorite fall-flavored treat? Are you team apple or team pumpkin spice? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!