Ming-Na Wen, Michael Rosenbaum And Colton Haynes React To LA Earthquake

Marvel and DC TV stars Ming-Na Wen (Agents of SHIELD), Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) and Colton Haynes (Arrow) are all feeling shook after an earthquake hit Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday morning. The quake registered at 4.2 in magnitude on the Richter scale and hit just outside of the San Fernando Valley. As such, there were plenty of Hollywood celebrities that were caught in the quake, with comic book TV actors like Wen, Rosenbaum, and Haynes quickly sounding off on social media. You can check out what all three DC/Marvel stars had to say, below:

Anyone Else Feel That??? Holy shit! That was a HUGE earthquake. Anyone else feel it in LA? 😣😩 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 30, 2020 Like so many people, Ming-Na Wen hit Twitter to get the fastest update on what was going on. Who waits for the news anymore???

Quake's Quake it was her 👀 pic.twitter.com/noXlEuku6F — johnbell (@brchiedousy) July 30, 2020 Marvel fans were right on top of it, as soon as the Agents of SHIELD star mentioned an earthquake!

How About Some Warning? @chloebennet How about some warning next time? pic.twitter.com/xbC9dLVP4f — Brian Traub (@betraub) July 30, 2020 Daisy Johnson needs to do better.

Still Shaking Wow that was a big earthquake, my house is still shaking 😰 — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) July 30, 2020 Arrow star Colton Haynes' house was hit with some serious aftershocks. As were his emotions.

Fraidy Cat Ok all jokes aside...I'm legit scared & dizzy & my cat is freakin out...& that was only a 4.5 & a small aftershock??? There's no way! Aliens are definitely comin by the end of 2020 🙄 — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) July 30, 2020 All puns aside, Colton Haynes was actually pretty shaken up after the quake happened. We wish him (and his cat) the best.

Save The Dogs! That #earthquake scared the life out of me. Jumped out of my bed and straight to the dogs. Good lord. — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) July 30, 2020 Michael Rosenbaum may have played Lex Luthor in Smallville, but in real life, he's clearly as good-natured a hero as they come.