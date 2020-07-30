Ming-Na Wen, Michael Rosenbaum And Colton Haynes React To LA Earthquake

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel and DC TV stars Ming-Na Wen (Agents of SHIELD), Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) and Colton Haynes (Arrow) are all feeling shook after an earthquake hit Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday morning. The quake registered at 4.2 in magnitude on the Richter scale and hit just outside of the San Fernando Valley. As such, there were plenty of Hollywood celebrities that were caught in the quake, with comic book TV actors like Wen, Rosenbaum, and Haynes quickly sounding off on social media. You can check out what all three DC/Marvel stars had to say, below:

Anyone Else Feel That???

Like so many people, Ming-Na Wen hit Twitter to get the fastest update on what was going on. Who waits for the news anymore???

Quake's Quake

Marvel fans were right on top of it, as soon as the Agents of SHIELD star mentioned an earthquake! 

How About Some Warning?

Daisy Johnson needs to do better. 

Still Shaking

Arrow star Colton Haynes' house was hit with some serious aftershocks. As were his emotions. 

Fraidy Cat

All puns aside, Colton Haynes was actually pretty shaken up after the quake happened. We wish him (and his cat) the best. 

Save The Dogs!

Michael Rosenbaum may have played Lex Luthor in Smallville, but in real life, he's clearly as good-natured a hero as they come. 

Bring On August Aliens!

I mean, at this point, would you even be surprised??? 

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

