Law & Order Star Christopher Meloni Teams Up With Temptations to Release “Catch a Cat Burglar” Podcast

Law & Order Organized Crime may be on hiatus, but star Christopher Meloni is still on the case — just for a different sort of “crime”. This week, America’s leading cat treat brand Temptations announced that the Law & Order star has teamed up with them to launch a new season of its “true” crime podcast Catch a Cat Burglar: Purry Duty. The new season stars Meloni and follows the mysterious case of a pet store robbery, showing just how far cats will go to get their Temptations Wet Cat Food.

According to Temptations, Season 2 of the podcast features a feline whodunnit when a pet store is robbed of all of the new Temptations Wet Cat Food. There’s also a parrot that won’t stop meowing and cat fur at the scene as well as “a flurry of witness testimonies” as listeners are summoned for “Purry Duty” to cast their vote in the “Court of Claw” to determine if last year’s convicted cat burglar Neighbor Cat, aka Mr. Pawgers is behind the crime.

“We’re thrilled to bring back a new season of the Catch a Cat Burglar podcast, especially one starring such an icon of courtroom and crime drama,” Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America said in a statement. “This is one example of how Temptations brings the fun of treat time to everything we do. It’s a playful way for us to engage with cat parents and the true crime community by showing that Temptations Wet Cat Food is as irresistible to our mischievous but adorable feline friends as the Temptations treats they already know and love.”

“While Purry Duty may not be the truest of crime stories, I had a lot of fun bringing this series to life and partnering with the Temptations brand,” Meloni said. “I’m looking forward to having cat parents and fellow true crime enthusiasts listen in and help determine whether this questionable cat is a loveable feline or lawless felon.”

New episodes of the podcast will begin to drop on August 1st leading up to the August 7th episode where they can start casting their vote for “guilty” or “not guilty” on Spotify and on Temptations social channels. The podcast concludes with a final episode on August 15th which will feature the Court of Claw’s verdict — and learn Mr. Pawgers’ fate. You can find out more about Purry Duty here.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Headed to Peacock For Season 5

While Meloni is currently dealing with the world of feline felonies, fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime will get to see him return as Elliot Stabler for a fifth season of the drama when it returns, but not on NBC. It was announced earlier this year that the series is making the jump to Peacock, something that President of Program Planning Strategy at NBCUniversal Entertainment Jeff Bader explained is partly because of how strong of a performer the series is on streaming.

“Organized Crime is a VERY successful show; this isn’t a show that was on the bubble,” Bader said. “It’s a show that works across the board, and it’s very, very strong on streaming. [Moving Season 5 to Peacock] is a win-win for us – 80% of its viewing isn’t in the time period where we schedule it, it’s delayed on Peacock, so it just made sense to move that to free up the time period.”