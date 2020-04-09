Legends Of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz Shares Photo Shoot With “Sweet Zit” On Her Forehead

Ordinarily, when you have a blemish during a photoshoot, you don’t go out of your way to call attention to it. Of course, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz never claims to be “ordinary,” and the Shethority co-founder and captain of the Waverider took great relish in poking a little fun at her complexion in a social media post earlier today. Lotz, who has been a fixture in the Arrowverse since she first showed up on Arrow‘s second season back in 2013, also made a more serious point: the photoshoot was with Pulse Spikes, a magazine that does not do photo retouching.

The balance of whether or how much to retouch is an ongoing conversation in entertainment photography, and it tends to intersect a couple of dueling priorities. In favor of retouching are actors (or often their representatives) who want to look as good as possible any time a camera is pointed at them, while the arguments against it speak to promoting a positive body image among those who admire the stars.

“Yes, part of me is like FML, but the better part of me says…YES let’s stop perpetuating unrealistic standards of perfection,” Lotz said in the tweet.

Check out that sweet zit on my forehead. One of the cool things about this shoot for @pulsespikes was the fact that they do no retouching. Yes, part of me is like FML, but the better part of me says…YES let’s stop perpetuating unrealistic standards of perfection. 💯 pic.twitter.com/87WY5pCpRY — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) April 8, 2020

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns to the airwaves on April 21. The series has been on hiatus since production on its Arrowverse sister shows Batwoman, Supergirl, and The Flash shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Legends had already completed filming its season (as had Arrow, which ended in January), and is the only remaining Arrowverse show guaranteed to have its season unchanged by real-world events.

Arrowverse consulting producer and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” showrunner Marc Guggenheim is currently auctioning off pitch boards used to present “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to the studio and network, to raise money to help people struggling with the consequences of the pandemic. The boards, being offered on eBay, will benefit Feeding America, the country’s largest food bank, as well as the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, who are helping comic shops and other booksellers struggling as a result of the economic slowdown.