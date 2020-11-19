Legends of Tomorrow Cast Asks For Help Locating a Missing Man in Vancouver

Members of the cast and crew of The CW's superhero genre mash-up show DC's Legends of Tomorrow are asking fans for help with a very down-to-earth problem: Dan Halak, the father of one of the show's crew members, has been missing for more than two weeks, and his family is concerned about his well-being. Halak, 83, was last seen on November 2 in MIssion. His 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was found a week later on Prior St. in Vancouver. The cast of the series have taken to social media to circulate a flier for Halak, complete with details on who to reach out to if people in the greater Vancouver area have any information about the missing man.

Search and rescue teams have been looking for any sign of Halak for days. Family, friends, and emergency crews have all contributed to scouring the area around his property.

"We're covering everything we possibly can to try and find him," his niece, Tara Pranauskis, told CTV News. "As time goes on, we don't want to say we’re losing hope but it seems like we’re now thinking the worst."

You can see the poster below.

CTV reports that a forensics team is looking into the vehicle, although there were no keys in the Blazer when it was recovered and no signs of forced entry.

Halak's son is likely Keith Halak, who has served as a cast driver on the Vancouver-based Legends of Tomorrow set since 2016.

Even while it may be easy to assume the worst, it's important for people who might be in or around Vancouver to keep their eyes open; Jade Logue, the daughter of Gotham actor Donal Logue, was located after two weeks missing in 2017, despite a lack of any contact leading some to believe the worst.

The Legends of Tomorrow cast and crew are a tight-knit unit, so Halak's face has made its way onto social media in a big way, hopefully raising the possibility of a rescue and awareness of Halak's plight.

They are encouraging supporters in the Vancouver area who see, or know, anything that might help to reach out to the Mission Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who can be contacted at (604) 826-7161. There is also a toll-free number on the missing poster for the local area's Crimestoppers. You can get in touch with them at 1-800-222-8477.

Our thoughts are with the Legends cast and crew, and Halak's family, at this trying time.