Legends Of Tomorrow Star Caity Lotz Dancing In The Rain
Few people are taking their pandemic as well as DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz, whose social media accounts have turned into a document of how to social distance while still looking glamorous and having fun. Obviously Lotz, like just about everyone, laid low and stayed mostly at home until July, but in the last month, she has been living her best life without having to take weeks out of the fun for Comic Con International in San Diego or even filming on Legends. It has turned her social media into a celebratory look at her exciting life and bottomless optimism, and we're here for it.
Lotz spends most of her hiatuses vacationing, dyeing her hair, and seemingly never able to get the smile off her face. She is an uplifting presence in these dark times for her fans -- who are just as vocal as most of the other women of the Arrowverse, many of whom have been doing activism under the Shethority banner together for a few years now.
You can check out some of Lotz's adventures below.
Dancing in the rain
I think it’s fine 👍 pic.twitter.com/Suw78z6x3C— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 30, 2020
Wine and adventures
What a truly magical trip! ✨Thank you to everyone who hosted Ruby and I! I was blown away by the kindness and care put into every detail. Was cool to meet so many people so passionate about what they do and make. @wearebuzzmedia @macarthurplace @surfair @beltaneranch @sophiejameswine @bohemianhighwaytravelco
Masked up with another superheroine
Vacation photos
Feeling regal
Influencers
Wash away the blues
Wash away the blues. Thank you for having us @hodgesbay_antigua 🌴☀️ 📸 by @nicoleisaacs
More dancing!
