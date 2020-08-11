Legends Of Tomorrow Star Caity Lotz Dancing In The Rain

By ComicBook Staff

Few people are taking their pandemic as well as DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz, whose social media accounts have turned into a document of how to social distance while still looking glamorous and having fun. Obviously Lotz, like just about everyone, laid low and stayed mostly at home until July, but in the last month, she has been living her best life without having to take weeks out of the fun for Comic Con International in San Diego or even filming on Legends. It has turned her social media into a celebratory look at her exciting life and bottomless optimism, and we're here for it.

Lotz spends most of her hiatuses vacationing, dyeing her hair, and seemingly never able to get the smile off her face. She is an uplifting presence in these dark times for her fans -- who are just as vocal as most of the other women of the Arrowverse, many of whom have been doing activism under the Shethority banner together for a few years now.

You can check out some of Lotz's adventures below.

Dancing in the rain

Masked up with another superheroine

Smiles inside

Vacation photos

Hope y’all aren’t tired of my vacation photos because I have a reserve and I’m back to nothing going on in life 😀

Feeling regal

Not gunna lie I don’t usually wear a sarong, especially a matching one, but feel kinda regal and might make it my thing.

Influencers

The influencers you never knew you needed.

Wash away the blues

Wash away the blues. Thank you for having us @hodgesbay_antigua 🌴☀️ 📸 by @nicoleisaacs

More dancing!

Women who got your back. Women who got back.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

