Lizzie McGuire Star Hilary Duff Furious Over Paparazzi Following Her And Her Kids

Ahead of her backyard wedding that took place over the weekend, Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff had an unpleasant encounter while traveling around Los Angeles with her children. The actress was running errands and took to Instagram to reveal an obnoxious facet of being a celebrity in the town: the paparazzi. Duff posted a series of videos on her Instagram story decrying the practice of photographic celebrities in public, specifically when the cameramen follow them.

“Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go,” Duff said in her video (via ET). “Two grown men, three actually, one’s running away across the street, just following me and my kids to every location I go to…In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn’t seem right to me at all.”

Duff asked her son Luca how he felt about the situation, saying: “How much do you like when the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it.” The youngster shook his head regarding his feelings.

Duff was likely on the radar of these people because of her wedding this past weekend, where she married singer/songwriter Matthew Koma in the backyard of their home. The actress is also set to reprise her iconic role in a Lizzie McGuire Sequel from Disney+ which is currently filming, but does not yet have a premiere date for the streaming service.

The Lizzie McGuire revival was first announced during Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this year and is set to follow a now 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates through life in New York City.

“It’s so great to be home,” Duff said of returning for the revival earlier this year. “Lizzie is older, wiser, and has a much bigger shoe budget, which is exciting.”

Also returning for the series are original creator Terri Minsky, as well as Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s family members. (And yes, Lizzie’s cartoon alter-ego is expected to return as well.) It was recently revealed that Adam Lamberg will return as Gordo, but there’s no word yet on whether or not Lalaine will be coming back as Miranda.