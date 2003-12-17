Lord of the Rings: Comedian Imagines Hilarious Off-Screen Conversations In Video Series

✖

While Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movies were pretty long, there still comes a point where you have to make the tough creative decisions. We don't need to see the Hobbits use the bathroom, we don't need to see how surprise enemies and allies navigate the terrain to appear ahead of our heroes...and we don't really need to see the small talk that the members of the Fellowship of the Ring made between one another, even if you might think it could be a lot of fun to do so. That's where comedian Joz Norris comes in.

On his YouTube channel, Norris has taken up that task as his life's work. He will do his best to give audiences a sense of the mundane and boring chatter that likely passed between the various members of Frodo's order, as they hiked across Middle Earth in the hopes of getting rid of the One Ring and defeating Sauron.

The episode seen below begins with Norris asking his unseen companion (you're put into that character's shoes) whether their (presumably Hobbit) feet really are immune to basically all routine injuries you might get on a long hike.

"Okay, let’s play a game: Guess what I’m thinking about," he narrates later, in a twist on a common joke in isolation-based comedies. "...It is the ring, yeah."

How did he come together?

"Did a 6-day hike and it made me wonder why there aren't more scenes in the Lord of the Rings where everyone's just trying to think of what to talk about," Norris explains in the description for the video above.

Considering that Amazon has spent billions of dollars on The Lord of the Rings, and the stories being told in that show won't remake the movies or retell Tolkien's stories directly, but will instead feature new stories set in the world of Middle Earth, don't be too surprised if we get absolutely nothing anything like this. Still, one can hope!

h/t The AV Club