LOST Star Admits They're Still "Devastated" by Their Fate on TV Series

Maggie Grace still isn't over her character's fate on LOST. Speaking with The Independent Grace, who played Shannon Rutherford on the hit series, said that her character being killed off during the sixth episode of the second season remains "the worst heartbreak" of her career and that she was "devastated" when the character was killed off, even though she understood the reasoning behind her character's fate.

"I thought they were going to take her a little further," Grace said, before explaining she didn't want to leave the series. "It's still the worst heartbreak of my career. I was devastated!"

When asked if she understood why her character was killed off, she said "Well, I mean, I do. [She] was a sort of caricature of white privilege before that was a phrase, you know? And maybe I was just too good at my assigned job of being incredibly annoying. I thought maybe she would do something surprising or have another color [to her personality]. Maybe she'd, at the last moment, redeem herself and be incredibly self-sacrificial in some way. I guess there were flashes of it, but not in the way I hoped in terms of an arc."

Grace ultimately returned for the LOST series finale along with other series stars who had departed the series. Following her departure from LOST, Grace went on to star in Taken with Liam Neeson as well as its two sequels as well as went on to appear in another iconic television series: Fear the Walking Dead.

LOST is Coming to Netflix in July

LOST originally ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010 on ABC. The series was created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof and followed the survivors of an airplane crash on a mysterious, deserted tropical island where they must learn to work together in order to survive. The series was popular during its run and received numerous award nominations, including numerous Emmy Award nominations — the series won 11 over its run. In addition to Grace, starred Naveen Andrews, Emile de Ravin, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Josh Hollow, Malcolm David Kelley, Yunjin Kim, Terry O'Quinn, Harold Perrineau, Ken Leung, Ian Somerhalder, Evangeline Lilly, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. All six seasons of the series are set to arrive on Netflix on July 1st. The series is currently streaming on Hulu.