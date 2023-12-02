Long-Running HGTV Series Loses One of Its Cohosts After 17 Seasons

HGTV's long running series Love It or List It is losing one of its hosts. According to Deadline, designer Hilary Farr, who has appeared on 258 episodes of the reality series since its debut in 2011, announced on Friday that she is departing the series. The series, which Farr appeared on alongside real estate agent David Visentin, is continuing with Visentin expected to stay on the series as well.

"It's been a wonderful 12 years. I'm so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true," Farr said. "David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever. Love it or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it's time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it's a great one."

Visentin also issued a statement on the departure of Farr, stating that he looks forward to their continued friendship and calling working with her on the series a "wild, unforgettable ride."

"Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride," he said. "I'd like to forget the mountain of 'love its' but hey, she's a talented lady. Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does."

What Is Love It or List It About?

Love It or List It is a home renovation reality series which saw Farr and Visentin go head-to-head in efforts to win over homeowners who had come to a crossroads regarding their houses — with Farr working on renovations to make homeowners "love" their homes so they'd want to stay while Visentin showed them new properties in an effort to convince them to "list" their old homes for sale. The series has spawned five spinoffs, including Love it or List It Vancouver (billed as Love It or List It Too in the U.S.) In addition to Love It or List It, Farr also has another series on HGTV, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, which recently aired its second season. It's not clear yet if Tough Love will be back for a third season, but Farr told People she has "other things in the pipeline."

"We'll see what happens there," she said. "I'm not at all stepping away."

Do you watch Love It or List it? What do you think about Farr stepping away from the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.