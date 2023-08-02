Lunchables Launches New Fresh Fruit Option in Time for Back to School

With August having arrived, that means it is back to school time for millions of kids across the country and for Lunchables, that means it's the perfect time to roll out a new offering in their beloved lineup. On Tuesday, Lunchables announced their entry into the produce aisle for the first time in partnership with Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for their new fresh fruit offering including pineapple, clementines, grapes, and apples as part of their much-loved snack trays. The new product line is designed to offer a delicious and convenient solution for kids, getting them used to eating fruits by adding them to a product they already know and love.

The new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit arrive just in time for back to school and feature two of the brand's best-selling varieties: Turkey and Ham Cracker Stackers, each paired with the different fruit offerings.

"At Kraft Heinz, we are transforming through innovation by making bigger bets to fuel growth and create new products for our fans," said Naor Danieli, Director of Marketing, Lunchables. "Lunchables with Fresh Fruit is a ripe example of how we are quickly moving to introduce new offerings rooted in real consumer needs. Teaming up with Fresh Del Monte helps accelerate the innovation our brand strives for, lending its expertise in fresh produce to expand the delicious, buildable and real food experience we provide for kids."

The launch of Lunchables with Fresh Fruit is just the latest in the brand's updates to its nutrition profile. Earlier this year, the brand announced its entrance into schools with two products meeting National School Lunch Program guidelines as well as updates to products by reducing sodium, sugar, and saturated fats. Lunchables also recently reduced the salt and oil ingredients in their crackers.

"We see the partnership to introduce this evolution of Lunchables as a true game changer for children's nutrition," said Melissa Mackay, Vice President, Marketing of Fresh Del Monte. "By bringing together the freshness and quality that Fresh Del Monte fruits are known for with the convenience and fun of Lunchables, we have a real opportunity to change kids' perspectives around fruits, ideally helping to make fruit consumption second nature to younger generations. It aligns closely with our mission to inspire healthy lifestyles and provide wholesome and convenient products to everyone."

The new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit are set to roll out to select grocery stores in the South-Central region of the United States starting this month and will be located in the produce section. Fans can find out more about Lunchables with Fresh Fruit by visiting the brand's Instagram page here.

Will you be checking out the new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit? Let us know your thoughts in our comment section!