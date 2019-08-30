Somebody Is Suing Popeyes Because They Ran out of Chicken Sandwiches

Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen sold out of its fan-favorite Chicken Sandwich within days of adding it to the menu. Some fans were upset, others took to eBay to list what sandwiches they had for exorbitant prices. Others, on the other hand, are much more upset than a simple Twitter rant would cure. According to a new report from the Chattanooga-based Times Free Press, one man is suing the Miami-based chain for the kerfuffle.

Craig Barr filed the suit Wednesday with Hamilton County Circuit Clerk Larry Henry — a civil action in which the disgruntled sandwich-seeker wants $5,000 in damages. Barr says on his way to get one of the famous sandwiches, his car blew a tired and caused $1,500 in damage to his car rim. That, coupled with what Barr says is false advertising on the part of Popeyes, is the foundation for the suit.

“It’s totally deceptive,” Barr told the paper. “Who runs out of chicken? It’s a big fiasco. Someone has to stand up to big corporate. Everyone is captivated by these sandwiches. They’ve got everyone gassed up on them.”

On top of that, Barr found someone selling one of the sandwiches for $25 on CraigsList, only to end up getting bamboozled in a scam, leading Barr to have a terrible, awful, very bad week. “I got scammed,” he told the paper.

We reached out to Popeyes for comment on this developing story, but no response was available by press time.

After the chain initially announced a sell-out, ComicBook.com obtained a statement in which Popeyes admitted they underestimated the popularity of the new offering.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” one Popeyes spokesperson said in a statement. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” the statement continues. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

