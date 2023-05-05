Maria Menounos Reveals She Battled Pancreatic Cancer

By Russ Burlingame

Maria Menounos, who survived a brain tumor in 2017, revealed in a recent interview that she has also made it through a battle with pancreatic cancer. The former E! News host told People magazine that she was diagnosed with cancer in January, and in February had a surgery to remove it. At present, it appears as though she is safe and cancer-free. The Fast 9 star is arguably most recognizable to audiences for her pre-movie hosting gig for Regal Cinemas, in which she introduces a wide variety of shows, products, and movies in behind-the-scenes featurettes on every screen.

Menounos reportedly discovered that she had Type-1 Diabetes, which runs in her family, and was controlling the symptoms via a diet and exercise regimen, but started to experience "excruciating abdominal pain coupled with diarrhea." A trip back to the doctor revealed that she had Stage 2 pancreatic cancer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the surgery in February removed the tumor, "as well as part of her pancreas, her spleen, a large fibroid and 17 lymph nodes." Three months on, it seems like she got very lucky discovering the symptoms early.

"I'm like 'How in the freaking world can I have a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer?'" Menounos told the magazine, adding, "I'm so grateful and so lucky. God granted me a miracle. "I'm going to appreciate having [my daughter] in my life so much more than I would have before this journey."

In 2017, Menounos left E! News after discovering the brain tumor, which came while her mother was suffering from stage 4 brain cancer, making it a particularly scary diagnosis. Her mother passed away in 2021.

Menounos and her husband are expecting a child via a surrogate this summer. She will be overseen by doctors for the next five years, periodically checking back in to make sure that cancer does not recur.

