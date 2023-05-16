Martha Stewart Becomes Oldest Model on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The life of Martha Stewart has taken another strange turn: It has been announced that the 81-year-old lifestyle guru is set to become the oldest person to pose on the cover of the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for 2023. That record was formerly held by Maye Musk (74), who posed for the 2022 Swimsuit Issue cover.

The cover shoot is said to have included no less than ten wardrobe changes for Stewart; in a statement, she explained that she's not putting herself out there for personal validation, but rather has been spurred on by the idea of showing that it is possible for older women to still express their beauty:

"This time, I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age can still look good, feel good, be good," Martha Stewart said in a video released Sports Illustrated. "When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, well that's pretty good.' I'm gonna be the oldest person, I think, ever on the cover of Sports Illustrated,'" she added. "And I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good."

She also joked that being put through the rigors of a photo shoot "is absolutely inhuman of the Sports Illustrated team … just joking [laughs]."

The cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will also include actress Megan Fox, model Brooks Nader, and singer Kim Petras, who will also enjoy the milestone of being the second trans woman to appear on the cover (following Leyna Bloom in 2021).

As stated, this is yet another strange chapter in the life of Martha Stewart. She first really began transcending from major business magnate and media figure to full-fledged in the early 2000s, when she was convicted of and imprisoned for insider trading by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. After serving a year in prison, Stewart ironically found her public profile and even her "street cred" having only gone up while she was locked up. Look no further for proof of that than Stewarts's highly-publicized friendship (and frequent onscreen collaborations) with Snoop Dogg.

In fact, the subject of what Snoop is giong to think about Martha being on the cover of Sports Illustrated came up in the interview: "Snoop is gonna just think that it is fantastic," Stewart said with a laugh.