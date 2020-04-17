Marvel Fan Medical Professional Uses Spider-Man Action Figure For Mask

The beginning of the month brought about a ton of Marvel news when Disney released a new line-up of dates for their upcoming films. Black Widow has taken over The Eternals November release date, and The Eternals is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder have also been delayed. While this is certainly a bummer for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been understanding that delays were inevitable due to the coronavirus-related shutdowns. In fact, some fans have been showing the franchise some extra love during these trying times. Recently, a fan showed off their clever use of a Spider-Man action figure…

“Show some Marvel love to the medical community,” u/Achilles219 shared on the r/Marvel subreddit. The post was originally posted to r/ActionFigures and r/funny by u/r4tzt4r. The image shows a mask being held together by an action figure, which many people thought was super clever in the comments. “My face mask is just a little too loose this is the perfect idea,” u/_Vard_ wrote. “That is a hilarious idea! Wonder if it’s actually comfortable though,” u/ythriz added. “Carefully, he’s a hero,” u/SpiderHuman quoted from a popular meme. You can check out the Spider-Man mask in the post below:

Right now, the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man threequel is unknown but has been greatly hyped by the cast and crew. In fact, franchise star Tom Holland just recently called it downright “insane.” That’s not a surprising claim, given how Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with the villain Mysterio revealing Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man to the world. Speaking with Inquirer.Net, Holland recently confirmed earlier reports that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: “I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting ‘Spider-Man 3’ in July in Atlanta.” Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, it’s unclear if production is still set for the coming months.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7th 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.