Marvel’s Paul Rudd Cameos in Fan’s Music Video

While Paul Rudd might be best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, he just made an appearance in a delightfully-unexpected project. A recent viral TikTok from Claud Mintz, who makes music under the stage name of Claud, reveals that they got Rudd to cameo in their latest music video. According to Claud, they actually first crossed paths with Rudd through Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour, which they both attended in Kansas City, Missouri. After passing by the actor in one of the concert’s VIP tents, Claud revealed that they have a song actually named “Paul Rudd”, and Rudd provided his contact info to be sent the album.

After Rudd expressed that he enjoyed Claud’s album, they invited him to appear in their newest music video for their song “A Good Thing”, in which he portrays a dancing mailman. You can check out the music video, as well as Claud’s TikTok about the experience, below.

Will there be a fourth Ant-Man movie?

Rudd was most recently shown in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which naturally begged the question of whether or not a fourth Ant-Man film might be on the way.

“We’re already thinking about it,” producer Stephen Broussard revealed to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s like, every movie’s its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You’re like, ‘Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?’ Like the wheels start turning, you can’t help yourself. I don’t want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can’t help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin.”

What Is Paul Rudd’s Next Movie?

In addition to Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building and the forthcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Rudd has been cast alongside Tessa Thompson and Amy Adams in The Invite, a comedy film based on Sentimental, an award-winning 2020 Spanish film from Cesc Gay. The Invite will be directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, who previously directed Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes. The script for The Invite is written by Emmy nominee Rashida Jones and Academy Award winner Will McCormack, whose work together includes Celeste & Jesse Forever and Toy Story 4. Academy Award nominee David Permut (Hacksaw Ridge) is producing for Permut Presentations and FilmNation Entertainment.

The Invite tells the story of Joe (Rudd) and Angela (Adams), who after 15 years of marriage, find that their relationship is in a rut. Desperate to have a conversation that isn’t focused on their marital woes, Angela invites their boisterous neighbors, Kayla (Thompson) and Shane, over for cocktails. Joe, irritated at having to engage with this disruptive couple, plans to use the occasion to confront them; however, both he and Angela get far more than they bargained for as sparks fly and they discover Shane and Kayla are hosting weekly orgies and have an invite of their own to offer.

