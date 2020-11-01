Matt Stonie Eats 4 Pounds of Candy to Win First-Ever Halloween Candy Bowl

✖

Halloween is finally here and with it, brought the first-ever Halloween Candy Bowl. Matt Stonie, a massively popular YouTube creator and the fourth-ranked eater in the world, walked away victorious after eating over four pounds of popular Halloween candy in the span of six minutes. The Candy Bowl — an event set up by DraftKings and Major League Eating — took place in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon and featured six of the world's top eaters.

Stonie bested the likes of perennial Nathan's Hot Dog Content champion Joey Chestnut, Geoffrey Esper, Darron Breeden, Miki Sudo, and Nick Wehry. The goal of the competition was to see how much of the six pounds of candy provided you could devour in six minutes. The Halloween candy concoction was made up of one pound of each of the following candies: candy corn, Kit-Kats, M&Ms, Milky Ways, Snickers, and Mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Esper came in second place after downing three pounds and 11.4 ounces of candy. Chesnut, on the other hand, finished last after eating just under three pounds.

As with any other event on the Major League Eating circuit, to the victor go the spoils and Stonie ended up walking away for $2,500 for his winning efforts. Conveniently enough, DraftKings also outfitted with him a massive toothbrush trophy.

"I got into a rhythm and my jaws were working with me today," Stonie told MLE's George Shea after the event. "It was just relentless chewing and I was excited because this was my first contest of the year. I came in hungry and it paid off."

Stonie says the candy corn was the hardest to eat. "I think everyone had problems with the candy corn," the pro eater added. "I got into a rhythm at the start, but then the Milky Ways were tough too with the caramel and stuff. It was hard to chew through."

Cover photo by Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images