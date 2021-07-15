McCormick Is Hiring A Director of Taco Relations

✖

If you love tacos and are also looking for a job, McCormick may have the career for you. The spice maker is looking for someone to fill a new role with the company: Director of Taco Relations. The company has begun the search for someone to be their "resident consulting taco expert" and this dream job comes with a pretty great compensation package. McCormick is paying $100,000 for their taco expert.

The job description, as posted on the official McCormick website, says that the Director of Taco Relations will be the company's official eyes and ears for all things tacos. You’ll have the opportunity to work with the McCormick Kitchens team to develop innovative and delish taco recipes, travel across the country in search of the latest taco trends, dialogue with other like-minded taco connoisseurs across social media, and be in on the latest Street Taco seasoning mixes developed by the McCormick innovation lab."

Other responsibilities for the job include "trolling TikTok, partaking in virtual calls to learn more about unique taco offerings from taco chefs across the country. Share these findings with the McCormick team to keep everyone taco-ing about tacos," debating hard or soft shell tacos, and posting McCormick-approved taco content to personal social media channels. A complete description can be found here.

Are you passionate about tacos, finding the latest trends & creating engaging taco content for social media? We’re searching for our first ever Director of Taco Relations to be McCormick’s resident consulting taco expert. 🌮 Submit & learn more here: https://t.co/WypA2FaOKI pic.twitter.com/4OZ0ko4voi — McCormick Spices (@mccormickspices) July 13, 2021

There are a few things to note about the role. The job is a part-time, independent contractor role with the successful candidate expected to work up to 20 hours per week between September and December 2021. They will also need to have the ability to travel to McCormick HQ as well as to other taco locations in the United States. The $100,000 will be paid out as $25,000 per month. To apply, applicants will need to develop and submit a creative video showcasing their personality and passion for tacos and why they should be the first-ever Director of Taco Relations and they will want to act fast. The deadline to apply is July 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Will you apply to be McCormick's Director of Taco Relations? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Getty Images/ Tom Kelley / Contributor