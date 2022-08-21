McDonald's Testing New Chicken Big Mac

McDonald's is most well known for its legendary Big Mac, a sandwich built around the chain's long-standing hamburger patties. Now, the fast-food giant is bringing one of its most popular sandwiches in the United Kingdom back across the pond. For a limited time, McDonald's is testing the Chicken Big Mac at locations in Miami. Beginning later this month, Big Mac's the substitute chicken patties for the hamburger patties found in the burger will be available as supplies last.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love. And starting later this month, at select Miami restaurants, we're testing a new twist on an old favorite: the Chicken Big Mac," one spokesperson for the chain told TODAY.

"This sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite," they continued. "While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we'll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future."

There's no indication of what locations in Miami will carry the new sandwich, or how long the test will run. McDonald's also didn't say whether this test could lead to the item becoming a permanent fixture on the chain's menus nationwide.

It's not the first time in recent memory McDonald's has offered a new chicken product. Last year, the chain joined the Chicken Sandwich Wars with an overhauled chicken sandwich, hoping to compete with the likes of Popeyes and Burger King's new Ch'king.

"We know fans can't wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," McDonald's VP of U.S. Communications, David Tovar said in a statement announcing the new sandwich. "We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu."