McDonalds Launching Happy Meals For Adults With Cactus Plant Market Partnership

McDonald's is rolling out a program to create Happy Meals for adults, featuring nostalgic packaging and toys, and beginning on October 3. The deal, part of a promotional deal with Cactus Plant, gives kids-at-heart a chance to turn some of the most popular value meals into a "Flea Market Box," complete with a free toy inside...redesigned versions of Grimace, The Hamburglar, and Birdie, plus a new McMascot, "Cactus Buddy." This takes the idea of promotional partnerships with companies like Disney, who get to decide on what toys go into the Happy Meals, to a whole other level.

Fans who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on the McDonald's App will automatically be entered for a chance to score exclusive merch for free every week, including custom Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's items like t-shirts, a Grimace Chair and more. Merch will also be made available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com on Monday, October 3, at 11 a.m. ET.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation's love for our food and the brand."

According to a press release from McDonald's and Cactus Plant, here's what you'll find inside of the box:

We're serving up some of our most popular menu items – choose between a Big Mac® with 100% pure beef patties topped with our fan-favorite Big Mac sauce, or our perfectly crispy 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®. And we're also throwing in World Famous Fries® and a drink for the ultimate meal. What's a boxed meal at McDonald's without a surprise inside? Open it up to find one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box – Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

The merchandise available for a limited time includes a variety of tees, hoodies, and special collectibles – which further explores the storytelling between the two brands, showcasing Cactus Plant Flea Market's uncanny ability to tap into deeply specific nostalgia. The collection will only be available during a limited-time window, while supplies last.