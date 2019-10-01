McDonald’s Is Offering 1 Million Big Macs for Just a Penny This Week and Here’s How to Get One

In the grand scheme of things, pennies don’t seem like much. Sure, if you see one on the ground, you’ll probably pick it up — good luck and all of that — but what can you really buy with a penny? The answer is probably not much but this week that lowly penny actually gets you something pretty big. How big? Well, how about a McDonald’s Big Mac? That’s right, McDonald’s and DoorDash have teamed up this week to give away 1 million Big Macs for just one penny, but the deal gets even better than that. They’re also giving away $1 million to one lucky customer.

To celebrate the nationwide rollout of McDelivery with DoorDash, the two companies are offering 1 million Big Mac sandwiches for only 1 cent (plus any applicable fees) each from Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 4. All fans have to do is use DoorDash to place their order and use the promo code 1MBIGMAC. As if getting a Big Mac for a penny wasn’t delicious enough, DoorDash customers who take advantage of the offer will automatically entered for a chance to win $1 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McDonald’s and DoorDash first announced their partnership bringing McDelivery to over 200 restaurants in Houston back in July. Now, through the partnership, McDelivery will expand to more than 10,000 restaurants nationwide by the end of the year.

“Since rolling out our national partnership with McDonald’s in July, we’ve been blown away by the excitement and demand from our customers,” Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash said in a statement. “When thinking of how we could celebrate the nationwide rollout of McDelivery through DoorDash, we knew we had to go BIG. We’re so excited to offer 1 million customers a 1 cent Big Mac and a chance to win $1 million.”

Now, if you’re excited about the penny Big Macs and the chance to win $1 million, here’s a few more details that you’ll want to know. The penny Big Mac promotion is limited one offer per person and will be available through Friday, October 4 or until 1 million Big Macs have been redeemed. Orders must be placed via doordash.com or the DoorDash app for Android or iOS and customers must use the code 1MBIGMAC The winner of the $1 million will be randomly chosen at the end of the promotion.

Are you excited by the 1 million 1 cent Big Mac promotion? Let us know in the comments below.