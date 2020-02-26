McDonald’s Debuts $100,000 Golden Shamrock Shake

As we head towards St. Patrick’s Day, McDonald’s fans will start craving the seasonal Shamrock Shake, with the fast-food conglomerate celebrating the iconic drink’s 50th anniversary by auctioning off a golden Shamrock Shake chalice that has been appraised at $90,000. The impressive cup will be auctioned off in support of Ronald McDonald House, while one lucky customer who orders a Shamrock Shake or OREO Shamrock McFlurry through the McDonald’s app could possibly take home their very own Golden Shamrock Shake. You can head to eBay to bid on the item, which launched with a $1 opening bid and runs through March 6th.

Per press release, “Following the nationwide, limited-time return of the Shamrock Shake and introduction of the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry, McDonald’s is continuing to celebrate 50 years of Shamrock fandom by unveiling the Golden Shamrock Shake in honor of the icon’s golden anniversary. Valued at nearly $100,000, the Golden Shamrock Shake is a hand-crafted, luxurious cup made with high-polish 18K gold and precious stones, designed to perfectly hold minty-green, Shamrock Shake deliciousness. The dazzling details include 50 green emeralds and white diamonds — representing 50 years of Shamrock Shake flavor and delicious whipped topping — as well as 50 yellow diamonds in each of the Golden Arches for 50 years of being a fan fave at McDonald’s.”

Details of the Golden Shamrock Shake are as follows:

Condition: New and in “mint” condition; developed exclusively for 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake

New and in “mint” condition; developed exclusively for 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake Appraised Value: Nearly $100,000; featuring a total of 150 diamonds and precious stones

Nearly $100,000; featuring a total of 150 diamonds and precious stones Auction Begins: Tues. February 25th at 5:00 a.m. ET

Tues. February 25th at 5:00 a.m. ET Auction Ends: Fri. March 6th at 5:00 a.m. ET

Fri. March 6th at 5:00 a.m. ET Starting Bid: $1

$1 Beneficiary: All proceeds from the winning bid will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC)

“The Shamrock Shake holds a special place in the history of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and we’re excited to partner with McDonald’s as they celebrate 50 years of this iconic favorite,” Chief Marketing and Development Officer, RMHC, Kelly Dolan shared in a statement. “The Golden Shamrock Shake auction is an exciting way to support our mission and help keep even more families together and near the medical care their child needs, when they need it most. We’re grateful for the generous bidders who participate.”

Additionally, McDonald’s is giving one lucky customer the chance to win the Golden Shamrock Shake on the McDonald’s Global Mobile App. Just purchase a Shamrock Shake or an OREO Shamrock McFlurry through Mobile Order & Pay between 12:00 a.m. local time on February 25th through 11:59 p.m. local time on March 6th to automatically be entered for the chance to win.

You can visit GoldenShamrockShake.com for full details.

