McDonald's Spicy McNuggets Are Coming Back

Ask and ye shall receive. Tuesday morning, McDonald's revealed it's bringing back Spicy McNuggets in just a matter of days. After a test outing this past fall, fans clamored and campaigned for the return of the fiery chicken treat. Now, beginning Monday, February 1st, Spicy McNuggets will be returning for at least one more go-around.

Both the Spicy McNuggets — which feature a new tempura coating with cayenne and chili peppers ground in — and Mighty Hot Sauce will return for a limited time. To celebrate, the fast-food joint is offering a free six-piece order of Spicy Chicken McNuggets on any McDelivery order $20 above placed through Door Dash next week. That deal is valid between February 2nd and February 6th and can be activated by using the promo code SPICY.

spicy chicken mcnuggets are back 2/1 but only because u said please — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 25, 2021

"When we introduced Spicy Chicken McNuggets last year, it marked the first-ever McNugget flavor innovation since this iconic menu item was introduced in 1983," the chain said in its release on Tuesday. "But over their 40-year history, we've upgraded our beloved Chicken McNuggets several times – from rolling out new dipping sauces like Tangy Barbeque and Honey Mustard to removing all artificial preservatives, colors and flavors back in 2016. All to serve our customers even more of the flavors and quality ingredients they love."

The Mighty Hot Sauce is McDonald's first new sauce since 2017 and is made from crushed red and cayenne peppers and garlic. It's the hottest available sauce in McDon's repertoire.

"This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," McDonald's innovation boss Linda VanGosen said in a press release announcing the new product last year. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."