Szechuan Sauce Returns To McDonalds, Fans Celebrate Their Finds

Szechuan Sauce is back at Mcdonald's, and fans are happy about it (as you will see below). McDonald's made the official announcement in a post that reads "it's Szechuan Sauce day comment szechuan and i'll tell u which packet u are". Szechuan Sauce has become a hot commodity at the fast-food chain once again, largely due to an episode of Rick and Morty that made a hilarious bit about the sauce being discontinued (the Season 3 premiere in 2017).

Since Rick and Morty spurred outrageous demand for it, McDonald's has periodically trotted the Szechuan sauce back out for big promotional pushes (4 times in 24 years) – this being the latest.