Szechuan Sauce Returns To McDonalds, Fans Celebrate Their Finds
Szechuan Sauce is back at Mcdonald's, and fans are happy about it (as you will see below). McDonald's made the official announcement in a post that reads "it's Szechuan Sauce day comment szechuan and i'll tell u which packet u are". Szechuan Sauce has become a hot commodity at the fast-food chain once again, largely due to an episode of Rick and Morty that made a hilarious bit about the sauce being discontinued (the Season 3 premiere in 2017).
Since Rick and Morty spurred outrageous demand for it, McDonald's has periodically trotted the Szechuan sauce back out for big promotional pushes (4 times in 24 years) – this being the latest.
Szechaun Sauce Day Is Upon Us
🚨it's Szechuan Sauce day🚨
comment szechuan and i’ll tell u which packet u are pic.twitter.com/PWTFb8ZWDl— McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 31, 2022
It's official people!
Remember Why We're Here
New Szechuan sauce came out today pic.twitter.com/SLvX3UIoKc— Weebcomanders (@TheSmug0w0) March 31, 2022
Rick and Morty forever deserves its due for bringing McDonald's Szechaun Sauce back. Respect.
Am I First?
@McDonalds am I first? #SzechuanSauce pic.twitter.com/bl3oUHHBH4— Not Jupiter (@its_joopz) March 31, 2022
We cannot confirm it, but it's a mad dash out there to get this sauce, bruh.
They Don't Got It
Welp, ordered on the app and got no Szechuan Sauce. Said they didn’t have the truck in. That was the only reason I went today :/ #oof— N- Money (@n_money1019) March 31, 2022
Looks like supply isn't keeping up with demand in all McDonald's markets...
Been Here Before
What? McDonalds brought back Szechuan sauce, for a single day, only to not ship enough cases to meet demand? This has literally never happened before I am shocked. completely shocked and appalled. Utterly taken aback. Truly confused as to how this could happen. https://t.co/QMh32un2PB— King Artie (IBS-Free) (@46Hats) March 31, 2022
Let's not pretend we haven't been here before, folks...
Hell Never Runs Out
Hell has an unlimited supply of Szechuan sauce.— Satan (@s8nstan) March 31, 2022
There's always more Szechuan Sauce – if you know where to look.
Picture Perfect
Look what I picked up from McDonald's! The Szechuan sauce ! pic.twitter.com/r6LIo3DXn7— Simón El Otaku! The Super Saiyan Spiral Being (@El_Padre_Grande) March 31, 2022
No filter. No airbrush. Au naturál.
Blew My Shoes Off
This Szechuan sauce creaming in my mouth rn had to take a shoe off pic.twitter.com/gB6WqGrZ12— ugly ~ 🌺 (@jortdort) March 31, 2022
Is this funny or weird? You decide.
App FAIL
Yep I tried updating my app but still not there. I changed the location to 4 others in my area still nothing . @McDonalds @McDonaldsCorp #SzechuanSauce pic.twitter.com/0Q2rzDTIJg— Richie (@Tebow815) March 31, 2022
We could start an entirely separate list of how many complaints about the McDonald's App there are on Szechuan Sauce Day.
Pretty Mid
Just tried Szechuan sauce and I'm here to confidently say it's pretty mid pic.twitter.com/mCF9dx6iBY— Mr.Memetastic (@MemetasticMr) March 31, 2022
You could arguably say that about any McDonald's sauce. Not like this is Chic-fil-A...