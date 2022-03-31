Szechuan Sauce Returns To McDonalds, Fans Celebrate Their Finds

By Kofi Outlaw

Szechuan Sauce is back at Mcdonald's, and fans are happy about it (as you will see below). McDonald's made the official announcement in a post that reads "it's Szechuan Sauce day comment szechuan and i'll tell u which packet u are". Szechuan Sauce has become a hot commodity at the fast-food chain once again, largely due to an episode of Rick and Morty that made a hilarious bit about the sauce being discontinued (the Season 3 premiere in 2017). 

Since Rick and Morty spurred outrageous demand for it, McDonald's has periodically trotted the Szechuan sauce back out for big promotional pushes (4 times in 24 years) – this being the latest. 

Szechaun Sauce Day Is Upon Us

It's official people!

Remember Why We're Here

Rick and Morty forever deserves its due for bringing McDonald's Szechaun Sauce back. Respect.

Am I First?

We cannot confirm it, but it's a mad dash out there to get this sauce, bruh.

They Don't Got It

Looks like supply isn't keeping up with demand in all McDonald's markets...

Been Here Before

Let's not pretend we haven't been here before, folks...

Hell Never Runs Out

There's always more Szechuan Sauce – if you know where to look.

Picture Perfect

No filter. No airbrush. Au naturál.

Blew My Shoes Off

Is this funny or weird? You decide.

App FAIL

We could start an entirely separate list of how many complaints about the McDonald's App there are on Szechuan Sauce Day.

Pretty Mid

You could arguably say that about any McDonald's sauce. Not like this is Chic-fil-A...

