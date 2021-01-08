MCM Comic Con Releases Statement On Upcoming Events, London And Birmingham Planned For Late 2021

✖

ReedPop have released a statement on social media, announcing the dates for this year's MCM London and MCM Birmingham Comic Con events, which will take place in October and November. Generally, there are MCM-branded events that take place throughout the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic saw a number of events in 2020 and 2021 cancelled in order to ensure public safety. Large gatherings like conventions, concerts, and similar events have been exceedingly rare since March, when the first lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe happened.

They acknowledge that it's possible that the dates might change if the health and safety situation changes in the U.K., but everyone is hoping that by the fall, things will be much closer to normal. You can see the statement below.

“We are excited to announce that MCM Comic Con is back in 2021!” The statement reads. “As we look forward to building you the best and safest events possible, the forthcoming MCM Comic Con calendar of events will look different for the foreseeable future, due to COVID-19.

“Our main goal has always been to create a safe and accepting space for the community of passionate and creative fans who inspire us every day.

“With this in mind, we will be focusing on MCM London on 22-24 October and MCM Birmingham on 13-14 November, 2021, pending improvement in the global health and safety situation. Tickets for these shows will be available onlin prior to each event, and additional information regarding the show format and safety measures that will be put in place will be announced in the coming months.

“This unfortunately means we don't have any plans to run events in Birmingham (March), London (May), Manchester and Scotland in 2021.

While we won't see you until October, you don't have to wait to geek out with us and your friends! We'll kick off this year's con season with a spring Metaverse in collaboration with New York Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, and the rest of the ReedPop Comic Con family, followed by virtual events set for the summer. These online events will offer exclusive content, nerdy merch and one-of-a-kind celebrity experience; making it easier for more people to enjoy the MCM Comic Con experience from home through FindTheMetaverse.com.

“Thank you for your patience during this challenging and unprecedented time, and thank you for continuing to inspire us every day. We look forward to bringing you togetehr again at the best pop culture events in the UK in a sfae, responsible and fun way."

Keep your eyes on ComicBook for more details on the MCM Comic Cons and other conventions as the scene starts to get moving again in 2021.