Meat Loaf: Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Singer And Actor Following His Death

Iconic rock star and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, and both Hollywood and the music industry are reeling from the loss. Meat Loaf (real name: Michael Lee Aday) was responsible for some now-classic rock-ballads like the grammy-winning “I’d Do Anything For Love” or the pop-culture anthem “Paradise By the Dashboard Light”, no to mention Bat Out of Hell (1977), one of the best-selling music albums of all time. Meat Loaf also reached entire new generations of fans by appearing in cult-classic films like Wayne’s World and Fight Club.

With that sort of resume, it’s no surprise that the outpouring of love and mourning for Meat Loaf includes actors, filmmakers, and musicians that spawn multiple generations:

Jo Whiley

God I loved Bat Out of Hell. Soundtrack to my youth. Sad news RIP Meatloaf. Extraordinary voice Phenomenonal character 😢 pic.twitter.com/mZZHK6ekrt — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) January 21, 2022

DJs all over the world owe Meat Loaf fo helping them rock parities.

Piers Morgan

RIP Meat Loaf, 74.

One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf’s influence and fame extended all the way across the pond.

Kevin Sorbo

My dear friend, Meat Loaf, has passed away. I just heard the sad news this morning. He was my golf buddy and great soundboard for me in our talks from sports to politics. We just talked a few months ago. RIP



Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID https://t.co/uwnNXQCJpH via @TMZ — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 21, 2022

Hercules, Hercules, Hercules… As two openly right-leaning celebrities, Sorbo and Meat Loaf were easy friends.

Rebecca Ferguson

So sad to hear about Meat Loaf I spent many days in my youth attempting to belt out ‘I’d do anything for love’ and always failing miserably to get the top notes! He was a great talent, thank you for your Art 🙏 Rest in peace ❤️ — Rebecca Ferguson (@RebeccaFMusic) January 21, 2022

Clearly Meat Loaf’s influence spanned generations.

Marlee Matlin

He was passionate. A softie. Kind. And talented as hell. And he was my friend. My heart is broken into a million pieces. RIP my friend, Meat Loaf. pic.twitter.com/SP0BPJ9AaX — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 21, 2022

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin shared her mourning for Meat Loaf.

John Roberts

Farewell to a icon of the 70’s. Ain’t no doubt about it, ‘we were doubly blessed’ by his talents. https://t.co/gmvpmTsxWO — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 21, 2022

TV personalities are also taking an aside from the usual cacophony to address Meat Loaf’s death.

Boy George

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

Meal Loaf’s all-star contemporaries are definitely feeling the loss today.

Adam Lambert

A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022

The next generation of rock-ballad stars are now left to celebrate and mourn one of their greatest inspirations.

Rick Astley

Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace – Rick x pic.twitter.com/oKfdfetUhh — Rick Astley (@rickastley) January 21, 2022

Insert comment about how we never wanted to give you up, Meat Loaf…

Mitt Romney

Heartache—but with warm memories—with news of Meat Loaf’s passing. A man of gentle kindness, generous spirit and exceptional talent. The unique quality of his music will stand the test of time. Like many who knew him, I will miss his friendship. https://t.co/fqdCm1RcAM — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf even left a big mark on American politics.

Cher

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

The wise queen speaks true: 2022 is quickly claiming some of our favorite and most iconic artists. And it’s only January.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim. – ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) January 21, 2022

One of the greatest minds in musicals even acknowledges what Meat Loaf meant to the industry.