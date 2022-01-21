IRL

Meat Loaf: Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Singer And Actor Following His Death

Iconic rock star and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, and both Hollywood and the music industry are reeling from the loss. Meat Loaf (real name: Michael Lee Aday) was responsible for some now-classic rock-ballads like the grammy-winning “I’d Do Anything For Love” or the pop-culture anthem “Paradise By the Dashboard Light”, no to mention Bat Out of Hell (1977), one of the best-selling music albums of all time. Meat Loaf also reached entire new generations of fans by appearing in cult-classic films like Wayne’s World and Fight Club. 

With that sort of resume, it’s no surprise that the outpouring of love and mourning for Meat Loaf includes actors, filmmakers, and musicians that spawn multiple generations: 

Jo Whiley

DJs all over the world owe Meat Loaf fo helping them rock parities. 

Piers Morgan

Meat Loaf’s influence and fame extended all the way across the pond. 

Kevin Sorbo

Hercules, Hercules, Hercules… As two openly right-leaning celebrities, Sorbo and Meat Loaf were easy friends. 

Rebecca Ferguson

Clearly Meat Loaf’s influence spanned generations. 

Marlee Matlin

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin shared her mourning for Meat Loaf. 

John Roberts

TV personalities are also taking an aside from the usual cacophony to address Meat Loaf’s death. 

Boy George

Meal Loaf’s all-star contemporaries are definitely feeling the loss today. 

Adam Lambert

The next generation of rock-ballad stars are now left to celebrate and mourn one of their greatest inspirations. 

Rick Astley

Insert comment about how we never wanted to give you up, Meat Loaf… 

Mitt Romney

Meat Loaf even left a big mark on American politics. 

Cher

The wise queen speaks true: 2022 is quickly claiming some of our favorite and most iconic artists. And it’s only January. 

Andrew Lloyd Webber

One of the greatest minds in musicals even acknowledges what Meat Loaf meant to the industry.

