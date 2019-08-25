This Mighty Thor x Disney Princess Mashup Cosplay is Marvelous

When Disney purchased Marvel Studios years ago, fans were quick to combine the companies in their own way. Everything from fan-art to videos were made celebrating the merge, and it seems one cosplayer has found the perfect Disney-Marvel combination.

After all, if there were anyone so worthy to wield Mjolnir, it would be Sleeping Beauty.

This past weekend saw D23 take over Anaheim, and the convention greeted thousands of fans. The event made headlines for all its updates on Star Wars, Disney+, and all sorts of Marvel Studios ventures. And thanks to a cosplayer known as Damfino, they were able to honor Disney’s past and future with a Thor x Sleeping Beauty look.

Whosoever holds this hammer, if she be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor. ❤️⚡️👑🔨✨ #D23Expo #D23Expo2019 pic.twitter.com/XoH3AZ2VmS — Damfino ⍟⃝ (@LadyDamfino) August 24, 2019

As you can see online, the cosplayer is dressed as Aurora, the main heroine of Sleeping Beauty. With blond hair done up in curls, Aurora will be easily recognizable thanks to her black dress and shoes. However, she has gotten a major Marvel upgrade a la Mighty Thor.

After all, Aurora is rocking a sweet red coat here much like Thor. The fabric is held in place by an ornate metal clasp, and that’s not all. Sleeping Beauty proves her worth by holding Mjolnir thanks to this cosplay, and fans are loving how ‘Authora’ looks.

Of course, this cosplay is a timely one if you have been paying attention to Thor. Earlier this summer, Marvel Studios confirmed its plans to bring Thor back to the big screen with a third film, but it will break the mold. Thor as we know it will be played by Natalie Portman which will give a female twist to the character which the Mighty Thor comic run did awhile back. Now, Sleeping Beauty is backing the upcoming film with this clever cosplay, and fans are curious how long it will take for someone to mash up the Megara with Valkyrie…

So, what do you make of this clever cosplay crossover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

