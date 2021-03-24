Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Rematch Confirmed for May

Tyson vs. Holyfield 3 is happening. Hours after Evander Holyfield's camp claimed Mike Tyson and his team wanted too much money from a potential fight, it appears the sides have come to a resolution. Tuesday evening, Tyson confirmed on an Instagram Live stream the fight will take place on May 29th. TMZ reports the fight will take place on the last Saturday of May at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The two have fought twice previously — including the infamous "Bite Fight" — and Holyfield has bested Tyson in both bouts.

"I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield," Tyson said during the live stream with Haute Living. "Holyfield's a humble man I know that and he's a man of God, but I'm God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful May 29."

Yesterday, Holyfield's manager Kris Lawrence told TMZ on Monday the fight would not be happening. According to Lawrence, Tyson and his team were seeking a reported $25 million payday. At the time, he said the two fighters previously agreed to a 50/50 split of any revenues associated with the fight.

"Team Holyfield sincerely believed a deal was imminent, especially after the Hard Rock threw its support behind the project, and there were multiple other offers conveyed to Team Tyson," Lawerence and Holyfield's team said in a statement. "However, Team Tyson’s demands recently became untenable, and not what Mike Tyson had originally agreed on in direct conversations with Holyfield."

Last November, Tyson returned to the ring in support of a new promotion — Mike Tyson's Legends Only League. At the time, Tyson planned to support legendary athletes across all sports by hosting special one-time events. Tyson took on boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout that ended in a draw.

Despite the draw, the Tyson/Jones fight was well-received by fans and pundits alike on its way to becoming 2020's largest pay-per-view event. The entire card reportedly made around $80 million in pay-per-view sales.

