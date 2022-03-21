Mike’s Hard Lemonade Brings a Taste of the 90s With New Hard Freeze Beverage

Nostalgia — particularly ’90s nostalgia — is having a moment. Everything from fashion to television to even music trends from what some argue was the best decade are coming back around again and now, Mike’s Hard Lemonade is getting in on the ’90s nostalgia moment with their new Mike’s Hard Freeze. Announced today, the alcoholic beverage comes in four throwback flavors reminiscent of favorite classic slushy flavors as a reminder of simpler and more carefree days.

The four Mike’s Hard Freeze are Blue Freeze which tastes “just like your favorite melted blue raspberry slushy flavor”, Red Freeze, which tastes like the classic red cherry berry slushy you remember, White Freeze which is described as being inspired by “an indulgent, chilled creamcicle flavor with just the right amount of sweetness and tartness”; and Pink Freeze which tastes like “your favorite frosty pink lemonade slushy”. All four flavors come in a 12-can variety pack. Both Blue Freeze and Red Freeze will also be available in 23.5 oz single serve cans. All varieties are 5 percent ABV. The 12-can variety pack of Mike’s Hard Freeze has a suggested retail of $17.99 while the 23.5 oz single-serve cans have a suggested retail of $2.99.

“New Mike’s Hard Freeze delivers all the flavor without the brain freeze,” John Shea, chief marketing officer for Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. said. “Mike’s Hard Freeze was inspired by 90s nostalgia with throwback flavors, colors, and packaging. As a first for Mike’s Hard Lemonade, we crafted four refreshing, delicious and sessionable flavors to create a taste experience that brings back that 90s nostalgia.”

Mike’s Hard Lemonade is just the latest food and beverage company to get in on ’90s nostalgia. Back in 2020, iconic ’90s lunch snack staple returned to shelves having left the United States market in 2012. They were soon joined by the return of Chocolate Dunkaroos in 2021 and, since returning, Dunkaroos have expanded to other items as well, included the release of Mega Dunkaroos cookie dough and frosting by Betty Crocker.

New Mike’s Hard Freeze is available now.

